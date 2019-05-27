South Dakota Girl Wins $10,000 for Pledging to Be Safe Driver

A 14-year-old eighth grade South Dakota girl has 10,000 reasons to become a safe driver.

KSFY TV is reporting that Angie Locket of New Holland, was named the winner of the "Lesson Learned South Dakota" safe driving program on Friday, (May 24).

Locket was awarded a $10,000 cash prize by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Friday at the Empire Mall. She recently entered the safe driving sweepstakes, which consisted of watching a safety video, taking a quiz, and then most importantly pledging to drive safe.

According to KSFY, the safe driving program was created by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety with the intention of encouraging young people to become safe drivers.

Locket told KSFY, "I was sleeping when I found out, my parents called me and I didn't believe it at first and I started screaming after I woke up."

2019 marks the 4th year for the safe driving program, sponsored by the South Dakota Broadcasters Association.

Source: KSFY TV