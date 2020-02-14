South Dakota GFP Offering ‘Hunt of a Lifetime’

For the second year in a row, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks is raffling off some license packages to raise money for habitat.

Hunt For Habitat gives residents and nonresidents a chance at buying raffle tickets for the opportunity to get licenses for two different winning packages.

One of the entry options is a raffle for three people to each win a trio of licenses: one any elk tag, one any deer tag, and one any antelope tag. Only one winner may be a nonresident so that means at least two of the winners will be South Dakota residents.

The other option is for a Custer State Park Trophy Buffalo hunt.

Raffle tickets are $10 for residents and $20 for non-residents and can be purchased on the GFP website.