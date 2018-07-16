South Dakota Gas Prices Ticking Upward As Summer Ends

We are in the twilight of the summer with the fairs and Sturgis bike rally coming up in just a few weeks. And getting to those things is staying pricey at best.

Gas prices in South Dakota average $2.89 this week according to AAA. This is slightly more than a week ago, but two cents less than a month ago. One year ago gas was averaging $2.25 a gallon. Weren't those the days?

“Typically during July, gas prices have a tendency to trend cheaper. However with crude oil prices nearly $25 more a bbl compared to last year, we are seeing an upward pricing trend,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “If this trend continues, and if we see any supply disruptions, like a hurricane, pump prices may see new three-year highs.”

In Sioux Falls the average price is $2.84 according to GasBuddy . The cheapest gas is at Costco at $2.59. Sam's Club is $2.64 and the Flying J and Love's are both $2.74 per gallon.

