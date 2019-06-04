South Dakota Gas Prices Not Getting Worse, Not Getting Better

Gas prices are dropping nationally. But they aren't dropping here at home.

Gas prices have dropped two cents to an average of $2.81 nationally over the last week. But here in South Dakota the average is still $2.77 per gallon, the same price it was last week according to AAA. That is down two cents from a month ago and is 11 cents less than one year ago.

“Gas prices have been trending lower now for the past month and there are no signs of pump prices changing gears toward more expensive for the summer season,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “One major indicator supporting this forecast is the price of crude oil which last week dropped by $6 to $53/bbl, which is one of the lowest prices of the year.”

Gas prices in Sioux Falls, like the state average, remain the same for the third straight week . The average price is $2.67. The best price is at Costco and Sam's at $2.39. The price at most stations is between $2.65 and $2.65.