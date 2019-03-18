South Dakota Gas Prices Jump Nine Cents in a Week

The temperature is finally starting to rise. That's good, but prices at the pumps are also continuing to rise.

The price of gas in South Dakota rose six cents from $2.37 to $2.46 on average. That is up 26 cents since one month ago but it is down eight cents from a week ago.

“Since early February, gasoline demand has been steadily increasing while stocks have been gradually decreasing causing more expensive pump prices across the country,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “The good news is most motorists are not paying more than they were a year ago to fill up.”

The average price in Sioux Falls, according to GasBuddy.com , is $2.49 per gallon.

The best price for gas in Sioux Falls is at the Sinclair on North Potsdam Avenue at $2.34 per gallon. Costco is selling regular unleaded for $2.39 per gallon. The Mobil station on 49th Street and Sam's Club has gas for $2.44 per gallon.

