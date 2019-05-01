South Dakota Gas Prices Hit New High for 2019

The price of gas continues to rise in South Dakota, and the rest of the country.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in South Dakota is $2.78, which is 3 cents higher than a week ago, but 18 cents higher than just one month ago.

“Compared to the beginning of this year, motorists have definitely felt an increasing squeeze on their wallets at the pump,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “These increases mean Americans are having to work more to afford to fill-up their gas tanks.” AAA found that Americans must work 22% longer than at the start of the year to buy one gallon of unleaded gasoline- that’s 7.3 minutes compared to 5.76 minutes in January.

Things are a little better in Sioux Falls where gas has only risen a penny on average over the last two weeks to $2.70 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com .

The lowest prices for regular unleaded gas are at Sam's Club and Costco for $2.45 per gallon. At most gas stations the price is between $2.64 and $2.69 per gallon.