Memorial Day weekend is a time when lots of people go on road trips. Some are shorter, and some are quite long. This year will be the cheapest year for that since just after the turn of the century.

Gas prices in South Dakota, and across the nation, are at their lowest levels in almost two decades according to a press release from AAA.

“Gas prices around Memorial Day have not been this cheap in nearly 20 years. However, as the country continues to practice social distancing, this year’s unofficial kick-off to summer is not going to drive the typical millions of Americans to travel,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Despite inexpensive gas prices, AAA anticipates this year’s holiday will likely set a record low for travel volume.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Sioux Falls area, according to AAA, is $1.76 per gallon. That is up quite a bit since last week when the average price was $1.64. Six months ago, November 2019, gas averaged $2.41 per gallon. And one year ago the price was $2.68.

The average price for a 15-gallon tank of gas in the area is

According to GasBuddy.com the cheapest gas in Sioux Falls is at Costco and Sam's Club for $1.49 per gallon. You can get gas for just $1.55 at Fleet Farm. As of this writing, the price is varying wildly right now. Most gas stations are selling for between $1.59 and $1.79.