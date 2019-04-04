South Dakota Gas Prices Continue Upward, But Why?

Gas prices keep going up. Why is that happening?

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota has gone up another nickel to $2.60 in the last week. A month ago the average price was $2.32 per gallon. At this time last year gas was almost the same price at $2.58 per gallon.

“Three months ago motorists could find gas for less than $2.50 at 78 percent of gas stations. Today, you can only find gas for that price at one-third of stations, which is likely giving sticker shock to motorists across the country,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Gasoline stocks have been steadily decreasing since early February causing spikes at the pump that are likely to continue for the coming weeks.”

In Sioux Falls the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.60 according to GasBuddy.com . The cheapest gas is $2.44 at the Sinclair at 5100 N Cliff Ave, and also the Flying J on I-29 and East 60th Street North.