South Dakota Gas Prices Continue to Climb

Remember last fall when gas cost right around two dollars? Yep, those were the days. Now you're paying roughly 38% more.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in South Dakota is $2.73 as of April 15. That is 6 cents higher than a week ago and an astonishing 27 cents higher than a month ago.

“We are seeing very expensive gas prices for this time of year across the country,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Motorists are seeing prices increase as gasoline stocks decreased substantially by 7.7 million bbl amid summer-like demand readings.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls according to GasBuddy.com, as of this writing, is $2.69 per gallon. That is 4 cents higher than last week.

Gas is up even more in other states: California +20 cents, Nevada +18 cents, Missouri +13 cents, Oregon +12 cents, Alaska +12 cents, Washington +12 cents, Utah +12 cents, Colorado +12 cents, Idaho +11 cents and Kansas +11 cents.