South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Offers New Program for Kids

A select group of South Dakota elementary school kids will be getting a free chance to experience some of the best outdoor activities the state has to offer.

Before the end of the current school year, representatives of the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department will travel the state handing out information on the 'Go Forth' program to 14,000 fourth-graders in the Mount Rushmore State.

The program, which is a partnership with GFP and the state Department of Health, gives those kids free one-day entrance passes to any state park or recreation area and allows their entire family the chance for one hour of kayaking, canoeing, paddle boating, paddleboarding, or bicycling at no cost.

Families may also exchange the day pass for a discounted annual state park pass.

Students who can't use their pass can opt for a free three-year subscription to GFP’s Conservation Digest magazine.

The Go Forth discounts are available until December 31, 2021.