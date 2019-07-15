The University of South Dakota has locked down its' football coach for another five years.

Bob Nielson has inked the new deal with the school just prior to beginning his fourth season with the Coyote program, his 27th overall as a college head coach.

The Marion, Iowa native has 202 wins to his credit, 16 of those coming with the Coyotes since arriving for the 2016 season.

In 2017, Nielson's second season in Vermillion, USD went 7-4 during the regular season, qualifying for the FCA Playoffs for the first time in school history. During that run, the Coyotes notched their first postseason victory of the Division I era with an opening round victory over Nicholls State.

That marked the fifth consecutive program that has reached the playoffs within four years of Nielson taking the helm.

Nielson is a three-time national Coach of the Year, a two-time National Champion head coach at Minnesota-Duluth, and was Missouri Valley Football Conference Coach of the Year at Western Illinois in 2016.

South Dakota opens the 2019 season August 31 when they host Montana.