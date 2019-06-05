South Dakota Flooding Affects More than Roads

This past weekend I had the opportunity to eat a few bugs riding around on a Polaris 4-Wheeler with my friend Dan. He had told me over the phone that the spring flooding was creating quite a mess in Charles Mix County in South Central South Dakota.

Dan mentioned he had heard that nearly 70 culverts had been washed out on gravel roads in Charles Mix County alone. Sure, it's an inconvenience, but it's also dangerous to knot-heads who don't follow directions and obey signs.

One culvert washout near Highway 218 south of Armour , South Dakota caught my attention. It's not only the roads affected, but also communications infrastructure. Check out this 'digital lifeline.' Phone and probably internet has also been left hanging for a local resident, across the newly formed creek.

It's been wet and the locals of Charles Mix County are looking forward to warmer drier weather. Knowing South Dakota, it will probably segue over soon.

