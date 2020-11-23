South Dakota Float To Appear In Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

A float from South Dakota will appear in the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The "Mount Rushmore's American Pride" float will ride for the 11th year in the parade, according to Dakota News Now. The float is an effort by the South Dakota Department of Tourism to build "brand awareness" and to spur future travel to the state.

Country/Pop singer and former American Idol runner-up, Lauren Alaina will be performing on the float.

NBC estimates the parade will pull in 50 million television viewers nationwide and this year the only way to see the parade is on television. The millions of parade-goers that typically line the 2.5-mile route through lower Manhattan will not be there.

All the giant character balloons will be flown without the usual 80-100 handlers. Instead, the balloons will be rigged to an anchor vehicle and driven through the parade area. Macy's says this will reduce the overall number of participants by around 75%.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade can be seen this Thursday from 9 a.m. to Noon on KDLT in the Sioux Falls area.