South Dakota Fireworks Laws, Displays and Safety Tips

Skyrocket's in flight, it's almost time for a little Independence Day delight. Sorry about the feeble attempt at trying to steal a lyric from the Starland Vocal Band.

The Independence Weekend is upon us yet again here in the Sioux Empire. I loved the 4th of July as a kid and still do as an adult. I mean, who doesn't enjoy blowing stuff up, or at least watching stuff being blown up, right?

This weekend, if you plan on celebrating our nation's Independence with pyrotechnics, here are a few things you should know, so you don't lose some of your freedoms on day set aside to celebrate it.

When it comes to fireworks laws in South Dakota, the only restriction the state places on them is they must be discharged between (June 27) through (July 5.) After that, the state turns things over to the local governments to set their own fireworks regulations.

If you live in Sioux Falls, here are the fireworks rules to follow to ensure you don't receive a visit from one of Sioux Falls finest.

Fireworks that fly in the air with a report (in other words, the cool ones that contain a loud bang) are illegal to shoot within Sioux Falls city limits. What is legal are fireworks like; sparklers, snakes, and other pyrotechnics that don’t go airborne or have an audible report. Should you get busted not adhering to the Sioux Falls firework restrictions, you could be facing a $95.00 fine in some cases.

If you plan on doing a little camping over the long holiday weekend, don't make shooting fireworks part of the plan if you're staying in a state park. Fireworks are prohibited in every South Dakota state park.

If you're the type of person, that is fond of your fingers and doesn't want to put your digits in jeopardy, here is where to watch community firework displays around the area should you choose to go the spectator route.

According to Dakota News Now, fireworks make their return in 2021 to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls on (July 4) around 10:00 PM. Prior to the fireworks display, the city plans to host an evening of music and other entertainment organized by Sioux Falls Fireworks & Community Events.

There are a number of displays planned for city's around Sioux Falls and throughout the state. All that information can be found here.

If you plan on shooting fireworks of any kind, one thing to definitely keep in mind, ALWAYS soak your spent fireworks with water before placing them in an outdoor garbage can.

Fire departments throughout the state are preaching that message this year due to the dry drought conditions in South Dakota.

Speaking of fireworks safety, here is a list of common sense fireworks safety practices from the NSC.

Source: Dakota News Now/ National Safety Council