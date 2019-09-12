South Dakota Farm Bureau Helping out Food Pantry

South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) has entered an exciting partnership with the South Dakota State University Jacks for the 2019 Football Season that will benefit local food pantries throughout South Dakota.

The first series of donations will benefit communities that have experienced difficulties due to recent storms.

"Each time the SDFB cannon fires following a Jackrabbit score, SDFB will donate $100 to a local community food bank," said Krystil Smit, South Dakota Farm Bureau Executive Director. "South Dakota Farm Bureau is excited to participate in this partnership that allows us to give back to our local communities with every Jackrabbit score."

On Saturday (9/7) the Jacks defeated Long Island University 38-3, generating $600 in donations to local food pantries. Communities of Gregory, Madison, Mitchell, Platte, Sioux Falls and Winner will each get a $100 donation thanks to SDFB!

Next up, the Jacks take on Drake Saturday.