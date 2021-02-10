South Dakota Expands COVID-19 Vaccination List

More South Dakotans are about to become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The South Dakota Department of Health has announced that beginning Monday, February 15, the age for vaccinating those in Group 1D will be lowered to 70 and older. Currently, the minimum age requirement for vaccination is 75 years old.

The state plans to continue dropping the minimum age requirement by five-year increments as the vaccine supply increases.

Vaccinations in South Dakota are currently in the first phase of Group 1D, with those 75 and older, those residing in independent living or group homes, and those with high-risk factors getting their shots.

The next phase of Group 1D will be expanded to individuals with two or more underlying health conditions, educators, and those working in the funeral service industry.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Department of Health also announced that starting tomorrow, (February 11), the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will be activated in the state. The program is a collaboration between the federal government, states, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks, to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination across the United States.

In South Dakota, four retailers will be participating initially:

Cardinal Health

Hy-Vee Pharmacy

Lewis Drug

Walmart Pharmacy

In Sioux Falls, five locations will be offering vaccinations under the program:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy - 1900 South Marion Road

Lewis Drug - 4409 East 26th Street, 2700 West 12th Street, 2901 South Minnesota Avenue, 5500 West 41st Street.

The other Minnehaha County option is Hartford Pharmacy - 304 West Highway 38.

Vaccines will also be available statewide in Brookings, Huron, Mitchell, Pierre, Vermillion, and Watertown.

BEST ANIMAL WEBCAMS

WEBCAM LINKS