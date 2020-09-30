The worst month on record for the COVID-19 pandemic in South Dakota is coming to an end.

The Associated Press is reporting that with an additional 392 positive tests confirmed for Wednesday (September 30), the Mount Rushmore State will end the month with the most new cases and the most virus-related deaths in a one-month period since the pandemic first arrived in the state in March.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the state recorded 8,596 new cases in the month of September, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of the total number of positives in the last six months (22,389).

Despite a lack of new fatalities Wednesday, South Dakota did experience its deadliest month of the pandemic with 56 COVID-19 patients passing away. That accounts for 25 percent of the total deaths (223) since March.

The last two weeks of September were especially troubling for South Dakota with 567 infections per 100,000 people, which is the nation's second-highest number of new cases per capita.

There are currently 3,658 active COVID-19 cases in the state with 212 people currently hospitalized.