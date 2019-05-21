In one of the closest races in history, South Dakota has captured the Summit League Commissioner’s Cup by a single point over in-state rival South Dakota State .

The win is the first ever for the Coyotes.

USD claimed the overall crown, which is based on the final standings of 19 different sports, despite only winning one league title in the 2018-19 season (women's cross country).

The Coyotes bolstered their point total with eight runner-up finishes in volleyball. men's and women's swimming and diving, women's indoor track and field, women's basketball, men's golf, softball, and women's outdoor track and field.

The Jackrabbits finished the year with titles in men's and women's basketball, men's cross country, women's soccer, and men's indoor track and field. SDSU had runner-up finishes in baseball and men's outdoor track and field.

2018-19 Summit League Commissioner's Cup

1. South Dakota 90.0

2. South Dakota State 89.0

3. North Dakota State 80.0

4. Denver 67.0

5. Oral Roberts 59.5

6. North Dakota 52.0

7. Omaha 51.5

8. Purdue Fort Wayne 40.5

9. Western Illinois 38.5

South Dakota ran away with the Women's All-Sports Award, besting second-place North Dakota State by 13 points.

2018-19 Summit League Women's All-Sports Award

1. South Dakota 62.0

2. North Dakota State 49.0

3. South Dakota State 47.5

4. Denver 44.0

5. North Dakota 39.0

6. Oral Roberts 34.5

7. Omaha 28.5

8. Purdue Fort Wayne 24.0

9. Western Illinois 23.0

South Dakota State took the men's award by 11.5 points over NDSU.

2018-19 Summit League Men's All-Sports Award

1. South Dakota State 41.5

2. North Dakota State 31.0

3. South Dakota 28.0

4. Oral Roberts 25.0

5. Denver 23.0

Omaha 23.0

7. Purdue Fort Wayne 16.5

8. Western Illinois 15.5

9. North Dakota 13.0