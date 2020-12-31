The City of Sioux Falls and the State of South Dakota, in general, is always welcoming new residents and prides itself on being all inclusive. To reflect and acknowledge this mindset, South Dakota will provide the driver’s license application, the study manual, and the written test in Spanish beginning in January 2021.

According to a press release from the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, this long-awaited change is a result of Senate Bill 70. Senate Bill 70 was passed by the state legislature and signed into law by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Friday, March 20th of 2020. At the time Governor Noem signed this important piece of legislation, South Dakota became the 48th state to offer the driver's license exam in a language other than English.

Senate Bill 70 will be part of a major workforce development plan for the state. In the rural parts of South Dakota, it's extremely critical to be able to drive in order to maintain and effectively execute one's job responsibilities. Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Director, Debra Owen, could not be more excited for the future workforce power in the state. Owen explains in the release:

“We celebrate this step toward a more inclusive and equitable workforce. We are grateful to Governor Noem for supporting this important workforce initiative. We also thank the Department of Public Safety, led by Secretary Craig Price, for their efforts to effectuate the Spanish components of the driver’s license exam."

You can visit the Department of Public Safety's website to learn more about the driver's license exam and the new changes by clicking here.