South Dakota Divorce Rate is Dropping

You probably know someone who has been or is getting divorced. But you may be surprised that it is happening less here in the 605.

According to a study by QuoteWizard, the divorce rate in South Dakota has dropped 21.21 percent in the ten years from 2009 to 2018. That is the 15th highest drop in the nation. Over that same period of time, the marriage rate has also dropped, falling 11 percent.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Across the country, marriage dropped by 7.74 percent over the last 10 years while divorce fell by 19.55 percent.

Our neighbors in Iowa have seen divorce fall less but they are also marrying less. Divorce fell 8 percent while marriage fell 18 percent. Nebraska's divorce rate fell 15 percent and marriage fell 9 percent. North Dakota's divorce fell by 7 percent while marriage fell 11 percent.

Data wasn't available from Minnesota.