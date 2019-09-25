South Dakota Disaster Request Gets Nod from Trump

A second Presidential Disaster Declaration has been approved for South Dakota. On Monday, September 24 Governor Kristi Noem shared the announcement which will allow federal funds to help with property damage sustained during severe storms and flooding that occurred statewide in late May and early June.

“South Dakota continues to be battered by heavy rainfall and persistent flooding, and this additional funding will continue to move impacted communities towards recovery,” said Noem. “I appreciate that FEMA and the President recognize the compounding effects of these storms and heavy rain.”

$8 million in damage to public infrastructure in 25 counties and on two reservations was assessed in June.

Across the state we have seen damage from severe winter storms and flooding. 58 counties sustained damage.

According to a release, the state has two more federal disaster declaration requests pending for storm damage that occurred later this summer.

