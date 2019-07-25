You may have read the story about the amount of rain Sioux Falls has received in the past several months exceeding our yearly total. Well we aren't the only ones drying out.

According to a new release, federal agencies have provided $6,765,847 million in grants, loans and flood insurance payments to assist South Dakotans as they recover from the major disasters including flooding.

The request came from South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to the Trump administration.

The National Flood Insurance Program received 187 claims and paid $2,886,667 to policyholders as of July 17.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided $1,464,380 in grants to homeowners and renters as of July 23, including $1,178,357 for home repair or replacement and rental expenses and $286,023 for repair or replacement of personal property, vehicle repair or replacement, moving expenses and other disaster-related needs.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved $2,414,800 million in low-interest disaster loans for businesses and residents.