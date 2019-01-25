South Dakota Deer Season Dates for 2019 Announced

It's been just over a month since I butchered my 2018 deer. So is it too soon to be planning for next year? Of course not!

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks announced the deer season dates for 2019. It is still unclear how that drawing process is going to go.

South Dakota Black Hills Deer Hunting Season will be Nov 1-30.

South Dakota West River Deer hunting Season will be Nov 16-. Dec. 1.

South Dakota East River Deer Hunting Season will be Nov 23 - Dec. 8.

Because of the way the calendar happens to fall you'll have to wait a week longer this year. Last year the West River and East River seasons opened on November 10 and 17 respectively. This year they open six days later still open on the same weekends as usual with West River two weekends and East River the weekend before Thanksgiving, which is on November 28.

How will be applying for those licenses? Who knows. The GFP Commission's latest proposal would change the first draw to only allow residents to apply for two of the seven seasons in the first draw. This comes after a previous, and more restrictive, proposal was unanimously passed by the commission but was later rejected by the Legislature Rules Review Committee .