South Dakota Custer State Park Needs Your Help

South Dakota's scenic Custer State Park is asking for your help. They posted on social media that are in the newspaper USA TODAY's “10 Best” contest. They are looking to highlight the best State Parks for RV-ers.

They are up against locations around the country including:

Huntington Beach State Park in South Carolina

Vogel State Park in Georgia

Wilderness State Park in Michigan

Cape Disappointment State Park in Washington

Lake Ouachita State Park in Arkansas

Lake Murray State Park in Oklahoma

Nehalem Bay State Park in Oregon

Cheyenne Mountain State Park in Colorado Springs

Assateague State Park in Maryland

USA TODAY describes Custer State Park this way, “Located in the rugged Black Hills of South Dakota, Custer State Park protects 71,000 acres of terrain and a herd of some 1,300 bison – one of the largest publicly owned herds on the planet – who are known to stop traffic along the park's Wildlife Loop Road from time to time. The park has nine campgrounds to choose from, including the popular Sylvan Lake Campground. Many sites include electric hookups and dump stations.”

You can help highlight this beautiful national treasure by casting a vote for Custer State Park at 10 BEST.

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images