South Dakota Cracks Top 15 For Happiest States

South Dakota is known to be the state with "Great Faces" and "Great Places." You might want to add "Great Smiling Faces" to this list.

WalletHub just released a new study that indicates that South Dakota is one of the happiest states in the country. In fact, South Dakota is the 12th happiest state!

But what exactly defines happiness? Happiness does not always have to be external. It can also be an internal feeling. Our happiness depends on our attitude, and how we approach certain situations. According to the study from WalletHub, some years are harder than others to be happy. 2020, for example, has proven to be one of the most challenging years yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Being happy and finding that happiness depends on the environmental factors which are related to a person's general well-being and overall satisfaction with life. Prior to this study from WalletHub, other studies related to happiness show that people are happier when they have good economic, emotional, physical, and social health.

The following factors were used to determine South Dakota's overall results in WalletHub's evaluation of happiness. Each category in this study ranks from 1st to 25th (1st being happiest and 25th being average).

11 th – % of Depressed Adults

– % of Depressed Adults 2 nd – Adequate-Sleep Rate

– Adequate-Sleep Rate 8 th – Long-Term Unemployment Rate

– Long-Term Unemployment Rate 13 th – Volunteer Rate

– Volunteer Rate 7 th – Separation & Divorce Rate

– Separation & Divorce Rate 21 st – Income Growth

– Income Growth 1st – WalletHub “States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions” Score

South Dakota's neighbors rank as follows: Minnesota ranks #3 in the happiest states study. Iowa sits at #8 and Nebraska is not too far from South Dakota at #11.