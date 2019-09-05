After a tough loss at home to Montana, the University of South Dakota will take a trip to Norman, Oklahoma to battle the Sooners.

It will be a daunting task taking on the fourth-ranked Sooners that are led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, but the Coyotes are excited for the opportunity to take on the best competition in the country. This will be the first meeting between the two schools in history.

We had an opportunity to talk to head coach Bob Nielson about the loss to Montana, the chance to play Oklahoma, and we find out if he's had a chance to meet Barry Switzer yet.

Bob Nielson, USD Preview vs. Oklahoma

Fans will have to purchase a pass to watch the game live. USD fans living in this area of the country can buy a pass online through SoonerSports. For those closer to Oklahoma, the game will be available on traditional pay-per-view. Both the online PPV and traditional PPV broadcasts are $54.99.