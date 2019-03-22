South Dakota started the first two quarters in full control over Clemson, only for the Tigers to bounce back in the second half to pull off the victory.

The Coyotes were outscored 48-31 in the final two quarters leading to a 79-66 loss to end the season. Standout sophomore Hannah Sjerven led USD with 17 points, while Allison Arens added 15. Sjerven also notched a double-double with 12 rebounds added, and she also led the team with six assists.

South Dakota became the first team in The Summit League to earn an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament. This was the second time that the Coyotes made an appearance at the big dance and the second time that they fell short in the opening round. They previously made the tournament in 2014.

The Coyotes have a lot to be excited about in the future. This year's team had just one senior on the roster in Arens. The rest of the roster included four juniors, five sophomores, and four freshmen. Needless to say, the future of the program continues to look incredibly bright heading into the next few years.

South Dakota finishes the 2018-19 season at 28-6 and with the fourth-best winning percentage in Coyote women's basketball history.