South Dakota Coyote Basketball Leads Summit League in Attendance
For the second time in three seasons, the University of South Dakota basketball teams led The Summit League in total attendance.
USD averaged 2,280 fans per game and drew over 68,000 fans over the course of the 30-game home schedule. The Coyotes averaged more than 200 fans per game and had a total of 8,114 more fans attend home games than second-place South Dakota State.
The Coyote women's team finished the season 30-2 while the men's team went 20-12 overall.
Summit League Combined Total Attendance
- South Dakota, 68,407
- South Dakota State, 60,293
- Oral Roberts, 50,776
- North Dakota State, 47,861
- Omaha, 39,530
- North Dakota, 36,406
- Purdue Fort Wayne, 25,517
- Denver, 22,370
- Western Illinois, 18,271
Summit League Combined Average Attendance
- South Dakota, 2,280
- South Dakota State, 2,010
- Oral Roberts, 1,813
- North Dakota State, 1,650
- Omaha, 1,464
- North Dakota, 1,517
- Purdue Fort Wayne, 880
- Denver, 746
- Western Illinois, 653
Courtesy: University of South Dakota
