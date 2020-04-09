South Dakota Coyote Basketball Leads Summit League in Attendance

For the second time in three seasons, the University of South Dakota basketball teams led The Summit League in total attendance.

USD averaged 2,280 fans per game and drew over 68,000 fans over the course of the 30-game home schedule. The Coyotes averaged more than 200 fans per game and had a total of 8,114 more fans attend home games than second-place South Dakota State.

The Coyote women's team finished the season 30-2 while the men's team went 20-12 overall.

Summit League Combined Total Attendance

South Dakota, 68,407

South Dakota State, 60,293

Oral Roberts, 50,776

North Dakota State, 47,861

Omaha, 39,530

North Dakota, 36,406

Purdue Fort Wayne, 25,517

Denver, 22,370

Western Illinois, 18,271

Summit League Combined Average Attendance

South Dakota, 2,280

South Dakota State, 2,010

Oral Roberts, 1,813

North Dakota State, 1,650

Omaha, 1,464

North Dakota, 1,517

Purdue Fort Wayne, 880

Denver, 746

Western Illinois, 653

Courtesy: University of South Dakota

