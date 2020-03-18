South Dakota COVID-19 Testing Halted; State Runs Out Of Tests

Dakota News Now reports testing for the COVID-19 virus in South Dakota has been temporarily halted after the state ran out of testing supplies.

The Department of Health's website says the state lab was able to run tests through Monday, but the state did not receive additional supplies "as expected" to run tests beyond Monday.

The state reported the testing shortages Wednesday morning.

Officials report there is no timeframe of when testing supplies will be available from either the Centers for Disease Control or the state's commercial suppliers.

A nationwide shortage of COVID-19 tests is impacting labs nationwide, according to state officials.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app