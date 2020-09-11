South Dakota COVID-19 Hospitalizations Jump Friday
The South Dakota Department of Health came out with the Friday update of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state; Friday's report reflects findings from the previous day.
The Friday numbers reflected a jump in COVID related hospitalizations. Hospitalizations went from 83 on Thursday to 98 on Friday.
Other COVID-19 findings for Friday, Sept. 11 include:
- New Cases: 283
- Active Cases: 2,515
- Recovered Cases: 13,425
- Deaths: 177
- Total Cases: 16,117
- Total Persons Tested: 160,963
- Total Tests: 216,422
- Persons Tested: 1,713
- Positivity Rate: 16.5%
As always the South Dakota Department of Health reminds you that the best way to help prevent illness and spread of this virus is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid close contact with others by keeping at least 6 feet apart.
- Wear a facemask when around people who don't live in your household.
You can get more information on the South Dakota Department of Health website.
