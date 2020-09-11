South Dakota COVID-19 Hospitalizations Jump Friday

The South Dakota Department of Health came out with the Friday update of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state; Friday's report reflects findings from the previous day.

The Friday numbers reflected a jump in COVID related hospitalizations. Hospitalizations went from 83 on Thursday to 98 on Friday.

Other COVID-19 findings for Friday, Sept. 11 include:

New Cases: 283

Active Cases: 2,515

Recovered Cases: 13,425

Deaths: 177

Total Cases: 16,117

Total Persons Tested: 160,963

Total Tests: 216,422

Persons Tested: 1,713

Positivity Rate: 16.5%

As always the South Dakota Department of Health reminds you that the best way to help prevent illness and spread of this virus is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid close contact with others by keeping at least 6 feet apart.

Wear a facemask when around people who don't live in your household.

You can get more information on the South Dakota Department of Health website.