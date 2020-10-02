South Dakota COVID-19 Cases Grow by 386 Friday

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota grew again on Friday as the trend of increasing cases continues in the state.

Numbers released by the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed 386 new cases of coronavirus were found. That is roughly half of the number reported on Thursday when a reporting error caused a spike in cases.

Active cases increased to 3,987 and a total case total of 23,522. One new death was reported raising the total for the state to 237. Of those deaths, 161 of them were people 70 and older. 35 people in their 60's and 22 people in their 50's have died. Only 19 people under 50 have been lost from the virus.

There are currently 220 people who are hospitalized with COVID-19. Currently, 58 percent of hospital beds in the state are occupied. Nine percent of all of the beds are taken up by COVID-19 patients.

27 percent of ICU beds are available in the state. 17 percent of all beds are taken by patients suffering from coronavirus.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was tested again on Tuesday for coronavirus and the test came back negative. She has been out on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump in recent days. This coming on the heels of President Donald Trump testing positive for the virus.