South Dakota Coronavirus Cases Closing in on 300

Cases of COVID-19 have taken another jump in South Dakota as the number approaches 300.

As of today, April 6, there are 288 confirmed cases in the state. That is an increase of 48. Minnehaha County accounts for three-quarters of that total as there was an increase of 36. Lincoln County has one more for a total of 24.

Governor Kristi Noem issued an order that people 65 and older in those two counties are to stay home and not venture out.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A total of four deaths have occurred in the state due to COVID-19. But another seven of those diagnosed with the new coronavirus have recovered. Five of those were in Minnehaha County.

Brown County saw an increase of four cases, as did Yankton County. But only three other counties had cases confirmed Monday.