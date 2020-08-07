South Dakota Continues to See a Decrease in Unemployment Claims

The new jobs report is out for the state of South Dakota, and it revealed a further decline in jobless claims from the previous week in the state.

This good news comes, after the official word the Federal Governments additional $600.00 a week unemployment benefits were definitely set to expire, after talks between Democrats and Republicans failed to produce a new agreement, allowing for a continuance in unemployment aid.

According to Dakota News Now, the South Dakota Labor Department jobs report outlook for the state released on Thursday, continues to show positive signs, even as the coronavirus pandemic keeps a stranglehold on unemployment numbers in many states across the nation.

Labor officials did say they expect unemployment numbers to continue to fluctuate from week to week.

The raw data shows that 731 people filed initial claims for unemployment assistance last week, down 77 from the previous week. Those numbers continue to remain much higher than the pre-pandemic average of 200-300 per week, and considerably lower than the several thousand claims per week being filed back in March and April here in South Dakota.

Dakota News Now reports, for the week ending on (July 18), South Dakota's total unemployment claims were 15,643. That number showed a decrease of 957 claims from the previous week's total of 16,600.

Thursday's report showed a total of $2.8 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $9.4 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $735,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and $100,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

More data regarding the latest South Dakota's unemployment numbers can be seen here.

Source: Dakota News Now