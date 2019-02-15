South Dakota Combined Basketball Tournaments Recommended to End

The South Dakota High School Activities Association basketball advisory committee has recommended an end to the combined state basketball tournaments.

Brandon Valley basketball coach Brent Deckert recommended that the combined state basketball tournaments come to an end beginning with the 2020-2021 season. Deckert's motion for the end of the combined tournaments passed with a unanimous 7-0 vote. The recommendation will now move to the board of directors meetings for discussion, with a vote to change the format taking place in June.

The format would return to the standard format of having both a "girls' weekend" and a "boys' weekend" with three tournaments on each weekend'. Games would then be played at standard times of 12:00, 1:30, 6:00, and 7:30 like it was in the past.

The combined tournament format for Class AA began during the 2015-2016 season and was set on a five-year trial run. Sioux Falls and Rapid City are the two cities that have hosted the combined tournaments with having two functional venues for the combined event. Rapid City will host the event this year, with Sioux Falls scheduled to host the combined tournament in 2020.

Class A will have the combined format in March 2019 and 2020. With the recommendation, Class A would also return to the previous format starting with the 2020-2021 season.