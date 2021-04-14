South Dakota College Named “Most Stunning Campus” By HGTV

South Dakota is the home of many exemplary colleges and universities that enrich students from the state and beyond. In fact, most of these institutions have received national recognition from different professional organizations as well as nationally-known media outlets.

You can now add HGTV to the list as the latest national media entity to identify the "Most Stunning College Campus" in the state of South Dakota.

Here's a hint: This college campus is located right in our own backyard here in Sioux Falls!

Augustana University shines the brightest among all the other higher academic institutions in South Dakota. HGTV recently searched for the "Most Stunning College Campus" across the country. According to the experts over at HGTV, these universities and colleges including Augustana University really caught their attention.

The NCAA Division II school is known for its high academics, competitive athletics, and above all having a campus that feels like your home. Augustana University has even made it known that it has the drive and desire to become a Division I program. The academic institution’s latest bid for this transition was denied. However, the school still fully intends to pursue this goal for its current and future students.

In addition to all of the university’s forthcoming academic and athletic plans for the Viking community, the school was forced to navigate students, faculty, and staff through the global COVID-19 pandemic. Like other colleges and universities throughout the nation, it was a tremendous challenge for Augustana University. Nevertheless, the school has prevailed with the rest of the world!

So the next time you're driving around the Augustana University campus, why don’t you stop and take a walk to enjoy nature and the beautiful sights and sounds of the campus?