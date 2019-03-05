South Dakota Class A, B Boys SoDak16 Games on as Scheduled

This winter has been brutal when it comes to getting basketball games on the court. Good news, the SoDak16 games for Tuesday night are on as planned.

It's been a tough week for the South Dakota High School Activities Association with having to determine the best possible way to beat the weather. Part of the problem with dealing with the weather conditions is all teams in Class A and B travel for the SoDak16 to neutral sites for the round. No team plays the SoDak16 at its home gym outside of Class AA.

The Class A girls SoDak16 was scheduled to be played on Monday (March 4) but all games were postponed to Thursday (March 7) due to road conditions. Now their SoDak16 will coincide with the start of the Class B girls tournament in Huron, which isn't a popular decision with the Class B community.

Thankfully for tonight, 15 of the 16 games that are scheduled will be played without issue. The SDHSAA is awaiting word on the Lemmon/McIntosh vs. Sully Buttes game to be played in Mobridge.

Local teams playing tonight include Tea Area (vs. Redfield/Doland in Watertown), Sioux Falls Christian (vs. Mobridge-Pollock in Huron), Lennox (vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte in Huron), and Dell Rapids vs. Parker at Roosevelt High School.

The Class A combined tournament is scheduled to take place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls March 14-16. The Class B tournament will be held in Aberdeen over the same weekend.