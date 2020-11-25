South Dakota Cities Mask Mandate & Mask Resolutions-UPDATE
For the past several weeks we have heard the news about more and more cities passing resolutions or mandates to require people to wear a face mask when out in public. Below is an update on more South Dakota cities and their decisions.
The Aberdeen City Council voted Monday 5-4 against a mask mandate. According to a report from Dave Vilhauer, Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman does not believe in a mask mandate and said the city has a solid mask resolution already in place.
The city of Yankton had two options on the table. The Yankton Press & Dakotan reports officials considered doing nothing to an existing resolution or choose an enforcement mechanism. Their decision was to not implement a mask mandate and not make any changes.
Out west a second special session of the Rapid City Council will take place on Monday, November 30 for a second reading. The Rapid City Journal is reporting that if the ordinance is approved the mandate would go into effect January 1, 2021.
Aberdeen - No
Yankton - No
Rapid City - Second reading, vote, Monday, November 30
Huron - Yes
Ft. Pierre - Yes
Vermillion - Yes
Sioux Falls - Yes
Watertown - No
Mitchell - Yes
Brookings – Yes