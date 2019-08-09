South Dakota Chosen to Get New ‘Busch Latte’ Cans

Beer can collectors here in the heartland, check this news out, you now have a new beer can you can add to your collection. It's gonna look great right next to that Billy Beer, and J.R. Ewing Private Stock can.

KSFY TV is reporting that South Dakota is part of a handful of states where a new can of Busch Light is going to be sold. It will be branded under a popular nickname that has developed for Busch Light on social media called "Busch Latte."

The move comes after the company for Busch Beer decided to pay homage to iconic coffee ads by launching their own ad showcasing the new Busch Latte can.

According to KSFY, Busch Light lovers will be able to purchase 30 pack Busch Latte packs for a limited time. Busch beer fans can expect to get the same great tasting Busch Light beer, rebranded in a new looking can that will contain a special shout out to Midwest states with the text “Brewed for America’s Heartland” on each can.

In addition to South Dakota, Busch Latte cans will also be available in North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and Minnesota.

Source: KSFY TV