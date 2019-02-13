South Dakota Chislic Festival Making Big Changes for 2019

Can you imagine inviting ten people to your party and 50 show up? You only had enough guacamole and Bud Light for ten. Now, what do you do?

In July of 2018, the organizers of the South Dakota Chislic Festival had to deal with that same type of problem but on a much bigger scale. The first ever South Dakota Chislic Festival was held July 28, 2018, in Freeman, South Dakota. Organizers thought maybe 1,500-2,000 people might show up. Instead, almost 10,000 chislic fans swarmed the tiny southeast South Dakota town.

They weren't prepared for that large of a crowd. Vendors ran out of food, lines were long - including a 3 mile backed up line of cars on Highway 81 to get into Freeman.

They learned a lot from the first festival and have made many changes for 2019.

The biggest change is the venue. Last year's event was held at the baseball field in Freeman. The 2019 festival will be located at the picturesque Freeman Prairie Arboretum. That will provide the space they need for more parking, more vendors, more people, and more entertainment.

Last year's festival was held from 4:00-10:00 PM. The 2019 event will be a full day with expanded hours to be announced soon.

This year, look for more chislic and more craft beer. The chislic competition will also return. If you want to be a vendor, you can contact them.

The 2019 South Dakota Chislic Festival is Saturday, July 27 in Freeman, South Dakota.

Google Maps