South Dakota Chislic Festival Coming in July

Now that we have arrived at the cusp of summer, the outdoor events here in the Sioux Empire are starting to heat up.

One of the biggies this summer will be the "South Dakota Chislic Festival" on Saturday, (July 27) in Freeman, South Dakota.

After all, chislic is the unofficial dish of South Dakota. Chislic lovers can plan to eat their share of fried meat on a stick during this year's event, slated to happen from 9 AM to 9 PM at Freeman’s Prairie Arboretum.

In addition to the regions top chislic makers, attendees will also be treated to a ton of entertainment that day.

KSFY TV is reporting , the 2019 South Dakota Chislic Festival will feature expanded hours of live entertainment. It all starts with this year's headliner, 2018 South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame inductee Mogen’s Heroes. The bands Rock Garden Tour and Kings of Oblivion are also scheduled to perform.

Make sure you have your entire family in tow, for a fun day in the children's area, that will include games, bouncy houses, and a host of other entertainment for young kids. The gang from Thunder Road in Sioux Falls will also be on hand with laser tag and more activities.

According to KSFY, event goers can also work off all that chislic they'll be eating during this year's "Mutton Run" which will feature a competitive 10K and 5K race, along with a 1-mile run/walk.

Get all the deets on the various meats featured at the 2019 South Dakota Chislic Festival here .

Source: KSFY TV