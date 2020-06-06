South Dakota Chislic Festival Canceled

The South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman has become a go-to summer event since 2018, but this year, like several events around the country, the festival has been canceled.

According to a post on their Facebook page, due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, the festival will be canceled this year, but they look forward to hosting the event in 2021.

The South Dakota Chislic Festival Board of Directors has voted to suspend their plans to host the 2020 Chislic Festival. The board has deemed this to be the appropriate action based on the environment that the COVID-19 virus has presented. The board recognizes the safety of the citizens of the greater Freeman area as well as the safety of festival attendees as the primary reasons for the suspension. With the festival drawing visitors from across the country, the safety of everyone needs to be the primary focus.

The South Dakota Chislic Festival will be back the last Saturday in July in 2021.