South Dakota Calf Named After Dierks Bentley Grows into Champion

Bentley was born last February at 10:44 pm weighing in at 125 lbs.

Bentley/Harriman Family

Working at a radio station you get to meet really great people, and get a glimpse into their world everyday.

I remember the first time I talked to Kylie Harriman when she called the radio station to request a song.

She was doing early morning chores in the barn before school, before the sun was even up, and well, before most adults had hit snooze for the second time.

Kylie and her sister Taylor invited us to meet some of their hoofed friends they were showing at the Sioux Empire Fair , and then again at the Turner County Fair .

I had the privilege of meeting Kris and Dustin, the parents responsible for raising the hard working Parker girls who love country music.

The family always gets creative with the pics of the cows, and always calls in great requests. At the top of the request list was usually Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley.

So I wasn't surprised when I saw the picture this morning they named the new calf Bentley after Dierks Bentley.

This past week was the State Fair in Huron with Taylor showing Indy Ana, and Kylie brought Bentley.

Taylor took home Champion Beginner Showman, and Bentley has officially grown into a champion taking home the title of Overall Champion Simmental bull!

