South Dakota Bucks Political Trend, Has Now Vaccinated Half of Adult Population

Spencer Davis via Unsplash

Any way you look at it, COVID-19 has been a crisis.

It's been an unprecedented health crisis with more than 580,000 casualties in the United States alone.

It's been an economic crisis with millions out of work after businesses across the country were forced to close or greatly cut back in the wake of the pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

Coronavirus has also contributed to another crisis in America: the political battle of just how to deal with lessening the spread of the illness.

According to the latest numbers from CNN, the willingness of people in individual states to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is heavily tied to how that state voted in the 2020  Presidential Election.

The latest vaccination numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that with one exception (Georgia), the 17 states that have vaccinated the lowest percentage of their citizens all voted for Donald Trump last November.

On the flip side, of the 22 states with the highest vaccination levels, 19 voted for Joe Biden.

One of the three outliers in that group is South Dakota, where nearly 62 percent of voters backed Trump in 2020. The other two are neighboring states Nebraska and Iowa.

Wednesday (May 12), the Mount Rushmore State reached a vaccination milestone as the State Department of Health reported that half of South Dakota's adult population (304,435 - 50.08%) have completed the full vaccine series.

Nearly 56 percent of the state's adult population (336,010) have received at least one dose of vaccine.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: Coronavirus, COVID-19, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top