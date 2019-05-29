South Dakota Brides Spend the Least on Their Wedding Dresses

With the arrival of June right around the corner, we’re on the verge of the start of another wedding season.

No matter where a couple ties the knot, one of the most stressful parts of planning a wedding is the budget. And while the reception almost always tops the expense list, the bride’s wedding dress is also a major expense.

But compared to the rest of the country, brides in South Dakota get off easy when it comes to sticker shock on that special white dress.

Insider.com and WeddingWire.com crunched the numbers nationwide and found that brides in the Mount Rushmore State pay less than anywhere else in America. In fact, South Dakota was the only state where the average wedding dress cost less than $1,000 ($929).

STATES WHERE BRIDES SPEND THE LEAST ON WEDDING DRESSES (INSIDER Data/WeddingWire)

South Dakota $929 North Dakota $1,117 Montana $1,176 Utah $1,179 West Virginia $1,204 Oregon $1,242 Nebraska $1,270 Arkansas $1,257 Idaho $1,319 Kentucky $1,345

If you want to keep your dress expenses down, you’ll want to stay out of the Northeast. The six most costly states are there and five of them more than double the price a South Dakota bride pays for her dress.

STATES WHERE BRIDES SPEND THE MOST ON WEDDING DRESSES (INSIDER Data/WeddingWire)