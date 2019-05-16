South Dakota Boys State Tennis Tournament Begins

The 88th Annual Boys State Tennis Tournament will be held in Sioux Falls and Brandon, May 16-17-18. Twenty-four teams have entered the tournament. Champions will be determined in six singles flights and three doubles flights over the course of the three days.

Sioux Falls Lincoln will be going for six in a row. A team champion has been determined the past 48 years of the state tennis tournament.

First round singles matches begin at 8:00 AM with Flights 1 and 2 Singles at McKennan Park, Flights 3 and 4 Singles at Sioux Falls Washington and Flights 5 and 6 Singles at Brandon Valley. Doubles matches will start at 12:45 PM with Flight 1 at McKennan Park, Flight 2 at Sioux Falls Washington and Flight 3 at Brandon Valley.

Matches continue on Friday at all three locations at 8:00 AM. On Saturday, play resumes at McKennan Park for all flights starting at 8:00 AM.

For any rain delay or weather issues refer to www.facebook.com/SDHSAA .

Current results will be posted on the SDHSAA website link to SDPB.org .

Source: SDHSAA