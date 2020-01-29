South Dakota Bill To Make Buying Guns and Ammo Tax Free

In South Dakota, we pay taxes on clothes, food, drugs, and many other things. If a group of legislators can get their bill passed we'd still pay tax on those essentials but not on guns and ammo. According to Taxfoundation.com South Dakota's current sales tax rate is 6.4%.

There are many bills being introduced to the 2020 South Dakota legislature. One is House Bill 1078 which would exempt firearms, ammo, and gunpowder from retail sales tax and use tax. The bill is sponsored by Representatives Pischke, Dennert, Hammock, Mulally, and Weis and Senators Jensen (Phil) and Monroe.

WKRG.com describes the bill as 'A use tax is charged when items are purchased from an unlicensed out-of-state vendor or other reasons where taxes haven’t been paid to South Dakota, but the products are used, stored or consumed in South Dakota.'