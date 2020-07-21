South Dakota Bachelorette Contestant Still In The Running

A former SDSU All-Star is not throwing away his shot at his opportunity to find love.

Dale Moss is still one of the eligible bachelors on the upcoming ABC hit show "The Bachelorette," now in its 16th season.

There was (and still is to some degree) a lot of uncertainty in regards to Bachelorette Clare Crawley's upcoming season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans can't help but wonder if this season will even happen. Will South Dakota viewers have to continue to hold onto the edge of their seats to cheer Dale on? Well, have no fear Bachelor fans, I have some of your answers right here!

The new season of "The Bachelorette" is currently filming in California, but not at the famous mansion. In order to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and to keep everyone involved with the production safe, filming for the show is taking place at the La Quinta Resort & Club located in La Quinta, California. Even the local news outlets are taking notice of this "new normal" production.

The 16th season did start to film this month, so Bachelor Nation is hoping for new episodes to air very soon. The premiere date for Clare Crawley's upcoming season has not been announced yet.

A previous article shared some pertinent information about Dale Moss's South Dakota roots. The South Dakota native was a triple-threat at Brandon Valley High School as a football, basketball, and track and field athlete. According to the SDSU Athletic website, He started at SDSU as a basketball player. In a surprising twist, Dale used his last year of eligibility to pursue football and it did not stop at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Dale took his talents to the NFL where he was a wide receiver with the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Chicago Bears.

Let's hope that Dale can bring home the win!