South Dakota Attorney General Ravnsborg Promoted To Army Colonel

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg posted on his Facebook page that he had been promoted to full Colonel in Army Reserves.

The post stated:

Today - I was notified that I made the promotion list to full COLONEL in the Army Reserves. Only 34% of those eligible were promoted in the Army Reserves. It is quite an honor and I have been proud to serve our great nation for over 24 years! through 3 deployments, Battalion Command, and 4 company commands serving with so many other great Americans! HOOAH!

Jason Ravnsborg Facebook

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges in Hyde County, S.D. for hitting and killing 55-year-old Joseph Boever's with his car alongside the highway on Sept. 12. Ravnsborg claimed he thought he had hit a deer.

Joseph Boever's cousin Nick Nemec stated to The Daily Beast, “I am astonished. I would think they would at least want to put a hold on his name until he cleared himself or was convicted. This is just a slap in the face.” Nick Nemec attended West Point for 2 years and served 15 years in the Marine Corps.