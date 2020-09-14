South Dakota Attorney General Involved In Fatal Car Crash

Over the weekend, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved with a fatal car crash on Saturday night.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made this announcement during an unscheduled press conference in Sioux Falls on Sunday afternoon with the Department of Public Safety Secretary, Craig Price.

The investigation is early and details are limited.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the fatal crash occurred on Highway 14 just west of Highmore around 10:30 PM on Saturday. At this time, Price says that he cannot confirm or address any details involved with the crash. This investigation is on-going and authorities are in the process of trying to contact the victim's family. “We know that the Attorney General was involved. The rest of it is being investigated, and those details will be released at a later time,” explains Price. There is no report yet on how many vehicles were part of the innocent.

While Governor Noem and Craig Price declined to comment on Jason Ravnsborg's condition, Ravnsborg released a statement shortly after the impromptu press conference.

“I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night. As Governor Noem stated, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to continue do so moving forward. At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.”

Governor Noem did confirm that Ravnsborg was driving a vehicle that was involved with the crash. The Department of Public Safety Secretary, Craig Price will administer the crash's investigation.