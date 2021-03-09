South Dakota and Oral Roberts Go Dancing as Summit League Champs

The Summit League Tournament looked a lot different this year and was even played at a different venue in the Sanford Pentagon instead of the Premier Center.

Even though many things looked different including no fans in attendance, one thing was the same... NCAA Tournament tickets were punched for the champions of the Summit League Tournament.

The University of South Dakota won the women's title and Oral Roberts captured the men's championship.

USD was the No.2 seed on the women's bracket and cruised to three victories as they secured a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

They are going to be a tough out for any higher seed as the Coyotes have proven they can play with any team in the country.

On the men's bracket, Oral Roberts had to knock off two higher seeds including SDSU in the semis and NDSU in the championship game to earn their tournament ticket.

The Summit League like any conference had many hurdles and challenges to get to this point, but a ton of credit needs to be given to Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple, his staff, the coaches, the players, and all the medical staff who helped make this season possible.

Selection Sunday is this week and we will find out the matchups for both Summit League champions in the coming days.

For more information on the results from the Summit League Tournament, upcoming schedules for other sports, and news surrounding the league, you can visit their website.